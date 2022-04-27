Family displaced, cat killed by fire

MADISON (WKOW) — A family was displaced after a fire began in their basement Wednesday afternoon, according to a Madison Fire Department official.
Around 11:30 a.m., the Madison Fire Department received a report of smoke coming from a home in the 300 block of E. Dean Avenue. Upon arriving, they confirmed this and entered the home, finding a fire in the basement.
A cat did die from the fire despite Madison Fire rescuing and attempting to resuscitate it.
No one was at home during the time of the fire, but the family is displaced due to the extent of smoke and fire damage in the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The extent of the damage is not immediately available.