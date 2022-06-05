Family displaced, two pets killed in Fond Du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Fire officials said a family is displaced and two pets died after they came home and discovered their house was on fire Sunday evening.
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue arrived before 6:15 p.m. to 250 Gillett Street for a fire.
First responders reported seeing smoke coming from the windows and eaves of the home.
Garth Schumacher, City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Assistant Chief-EMS, said they were able to quickly knock down the fire, but not before the kitchen was destroyed.
The Red Cross and the Humane Society were called to assist the family.
The Fond du Lac Police assisted with traffic control.
Alliant Energy was called to disconnect the gas and electric services.
Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the incident.