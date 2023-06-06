 Skip to main content
Family escapes Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — A family escaped their burning home before the fire department arrived late Monday evening. 

City of Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said units were sent to a home on Cobblestone Lane around 11:45 p.m. after they got reports that a back of a home was on fire. 

Once on scene, firefighters could see smoke and flames from extending into the attic. They determined the two adults and single child who lived in the home were inside when the fire started but had gotten out before they got there. 

Lukas said firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. He said the fire caused around $110,000 in damage and is still under investigation. 

