Family, friends remember 24-year-old killed in weekend crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Family and friends of 24-year-old Ishmael James gathered at Warner Park on Sunday to celebrate his life after he was killed in an accident on Friday morning.
At the gathering, dozens of people brought white balloons, candles and flowers in honor of James. They all released the balloons together.
"He was a sweetheart and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for the ones he loved the most," James' sister Akira said. "That was my bestfriend. My better half. He was always there, he was my body guard, protector, safe haven. Everything that I needed in a brother."
James' cousin Jackie Morris was also at the vigil and said a few words to remember his lost loved one. Morris was at the hospital when James was born.
"I love you man and tell all my people up there that I love them too man." Morris said. "I still don't believe that you're gone."
After James' death, his girlfriend Charlotte Goetzke, started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family and for funeral expenses. It's already raised nearly $40,000.
"We are blown away by how many people wanted to support him," Goetzke said. "It's been making me feel better and comforted just to see how many people miss him and cared about him."