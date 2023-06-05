Family ‘frustrated’ over charges delay in Pulaski bonfire explosion

PULASKI (WKOW) -- Frustration is growing among the parents of teens who were hurt in a bonfire explosion in Pulaski last October.
In November, the Shawano County Sheriff’s office recommended charges to the district attorney’s office against a 17-year-old, 16-year-old and a homeowner.
So far, just one of those people faces charges in juvenile court.
The family of 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski spoke to our affiliate WBAY.
He's getting back to the things he loves in life, finding a new normal after suffering second and third-degree burns on 38 percent of his body in the explosion.
He and several other teenagers spent weeks in a hospital after authorities determined two teens tossed a 55-gallon drum container with a mixture of gas and diesel fuel on a bonfire.
The Brzeczkowski’s want charges to be filed so Brandon can continue moving forward in his healing process.
On November 14, 2022, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office referred charges to the Shawano County District Attorney, Gregory Parker.
In the press release, the sheriff’s office recommended charges against a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and the homeowner who was present during the incident. As of June 5, 2023, only one of the three have faced charges.
The 16-year-old made his way through Brown County’s Juvenile Court, because they live in Brown County. He has to serve 40 hours of community service pertaining to burn victims.
The other teen and adult have yet to face charges.