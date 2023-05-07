Family Fun Days return to Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON (WKOW) — The Henry Vilas Zoo brought back its popular Family Fun Days on Sunday.
It was a gorgeous day to visit the zoo, and families had the opportunity to enjoy free train and carousel rides, participate in keeper chats and take advantage of specials at the Glacier Grille and gift shop.
All those festivities were in addition to seeing dozens of animals, of course.
“The Henry Vilas Zoo is a community treasure, and we are happy to bring back Family Fun Days this summer so everyone can enjoy its offerings, take part in activities, and learn more about our amazing animals,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
If you weren't able to make it to Sunday's festivities, don't worry. Family Fun Days will be held the first Sunday of each month through August. Including, the following dates:
- Sunday, May 7th
- Sunday, June 4th
- Sunday, July 2nd and
- Sunday, August 6th