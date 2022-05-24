Family identifies 4th grade teacher killed in Texas school shooting

UVALDE (WKOW) -- The family of the one of the victims killed in the shooting has identified her as Eva Mireles, a 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary.
The family provided a statement and photos of Mireles to ABC News.
"My niece, Eva Mireles, approximately 17 yr teacher for UCISD along with another teacher and 18 children lost her lives to a senseless tragic shooting. I'm furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is a my hometown a small community of less then 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones. not all the facts have been released yet all we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all." - Lydia Martinez Delgado
UPDATE (WKOW) -- ABC News is reporting, per Texas Department of Public Safety, 19 children and two teachers died in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Texas DPS also confirmed the shooter's grandmother was killed at a different location.