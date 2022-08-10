Family identifies Madison woman as Jefferson Co. deadly shooting victim

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Family members of a 22-year-old from Madison identified her as the victim of a Jefferson County shooting.
They say Nicolette Satterfield was shot and killed Tuesday morning at a home in the town of Sumner, which is west of Fort Atkinson. Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office said a suspect was arrested and is still in custody but would not release further details.
Photos or moments captured in time are all that Charles Satterfield and Imani Satterfield have left of their Niki.
"She's a beautiful girl, she really is," Niki's sister Imani said while looking at photos of her younger sister.
Niki's dad Charles looked back on his daughter's milestone moments, specifically her high school graduation. He said he and Niki got their diploma's only a week apart and it was a huge bonding moment for them.
Like that day, Charles said he'll never forget the day he learned Niki wouldn't be coming home.
"Something just said 'answer it,' and then it was one of her friends that told me 'Nicolette is dead' and I jumped up and said 'What?'"
Niki's family told 27 News they're still searching for answers and wondering who could have done this, how it happened and why someone would have wanted to hurt Niki.
"Why take my daughters life, for what? For what reason? What did she do to you for you to do her like that?" Charles asked.
Charles and Imani said Niki was shot while attending a celebration of life party for her boyfriend. They said he was killed last year in a shooting in Madison.
"He just passed in November," Imani said. "And it was his birthday. She was up there celebrating his birthday and now this."
The family now holds on to photos while wishing for answers and hoping for justice.
"Never a dull moment with Nicolette, never a dull moment from June 5, 2000, until now," her dad said.
Niki's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.