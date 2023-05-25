Family identifies woman who died following Reedsburg fire

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) — The woman rescued from a Reedsburg house fire Tuesday has died.
Coroner Greg Hahn told 27 News over the phone Thursday the woman died due to the injuries she sustained in the fire. He said he was notified of her death late Wednesday afternoon.
A family member identifies her to 27 News as Paige Ruddy. The family tells our reporter she was supposed to get married Tuesday at the courthouse.
The Reedsburg Police Department reported the woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital after she struggled to get out on her own due to smoke.
The department doesn't believe foul play was involved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.