Family left homeless after their car is stolen and totaled

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Two teens were taken into custody following a car crash in Beloit early Monday morning.
According to the Beloit Police Department, a black Kia Sorento was stolen out of South Beloit. A spokesperson for their police department said an officer saw the vehicle speeding before hitting a tree and light pole on Henry Avenue.
Officials said, after crashing the Kia, the 17 and 18-year-old suspects ran away. They were found hiding on Chapman Avenue where they were arrested.
The owner of the car said all her families belongings were inside.
"It's made it now very hard, we don't even have the tent anymore," Janean Ferg said.
For Janean Ferg and her seven kids, the car isn't just a means of transportation.
"At the moment the kids and I are displaced so we were using it to pretty much live in," she explained. "Everything was taken that we have including the tent we were staying in as well."
Janean told 27 News, she's been trying to find somewhere safe to go after leaving an unhealthy relationship but is having a hard time getting into a shelter.
She said all her kids school supplies, toys and clothes were inside the car and with the school year approaching, Janean said they are trying to figure out where to go from here.
However, despite their current situation, the family is staying positive.
"Like the kids say 'we're A okay' we'll just get back on top again somehow," she added.
If you'd like to help the family, Janean's children go to school in Beloit and their ages range from one to 17-years-old. She said they are in need of school supplies, a new tent, a baby car seat, somewhere to stay and children's clothes. A GoFundMe was also created to help the family of eight.