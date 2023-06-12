Family legacy continues; Circus 'extreme' variety show opens in the Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The doors are open at a new circus in Wisconsin Dells.
Bello's Circus Extreme Variety Show is performing at what was once the Palace Theater.
27 News caught up with the father and daughter performing together in the show -- and some might already recognize them. From America's Got Talent to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey, they've performed many different places.
With his tall hair and mismatching socks, Bello Nock said looking back, he had trouble fitting in.
"I was redheaded, bucktooth, knock-kneed, I was a klutz," he explained. "But I just found a thing that I enjoyed and that was people laughing at me because I had their attention. So I learned how to do this stuff on stage."
Bello Nock said he's glad to have seen the world, but he's also happy to be back in the Dells.
"My family and I spent over 40 years at the Tommy Bartlett Ski Sky and Stage show, we were mostly the second half, and then I've been fortunate enough to travel the world and perform," Bello said.
Several years later and he's back where it started.
"There's no place better than performing in Wisconsin Dells," he added.
The location of the show is just another landmark of Bello's life in Wisconsin Dells. He said he met his wife when he was in third grade and years later the two got married right across from the theatre.
"We're always telling my daughter about how great it was and about the great times we had growing up in the Dells," Bello said.
Just like he grew up preforming, so did his daughter Annaliese Nock, making her the eighth generation to take the stage.
"I feel like I hit the jackpot because I can share what I love with my dad, and it happens to be what he loves," Annaliese explained.
The two can be seen side by side in Bello's Circus Extreme Variety Show.
They said it's a stage and a place that feels like home.
"Now for us to be able to come back here, it really does have a sense of homecoming," Annaliese added.
From world record holders, dare devils on motorcycles and even puppies, the show has it all.
"Wisconsin Dells has been making memories for families for generations and we want to be a part of that," Bello said.
Children 11 and under get in free with an adult present. The show schedule can be found on their website.