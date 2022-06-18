 Skip to main content
Family of missing boater Parker Kruse celebrate his 23rd birthday

  • Updated
ARENA (WKOW) -- Nearly a year after Parker Kruse went missing on the Wisconsin River, his family and friends gathered to celebrate his birthday.

June 18 would have been Kruse's 23rd birthday.

Kruse went missing after saving another boater from the Wisconsin River whose boat was spinning out of control. When Kruse and a friend went to flip the kill switch on the boat, there was a collision and Kruse fell into the water.

He never resurfaced. Since, his mother Jackie Johnson-Kruse has not stopped searching for him on the river.

They regularly post updates on their Facebook page, Promise Parker. 

July 3 will be one year since Parker Kruse went missing. 

