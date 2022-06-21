Family of Quadren Wilson says DA not acting fast enough to decide whether to file charges against officers.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin...
Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waunakee,
moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Waunakee, Windsor, Marshall,
Deforest, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Maple Bluff, Dane, Deansville,
East Bristol, Morrisonville and Token Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Family and friends of a man hurt in a police shooting are speaking out against the Dane County District Attorney's office for taking so long to make a decision on whether charges are warranted. 

During Quadren Wilson's arrest on February 3, state and local law enforcement agents were attempting to bring him into custody when shots were fired and Wilson was shot several times

Wilson's family says the officers involved need to be charged. So far, the DA's office hasn't made any motion to do so. 

"My son, he's shown accountability," Nora Morris, Wilson's father said. "He stepped up to the plate. He's been shot, been to the hospital, been in jail. To prison. And still, they ain't told us nothing. That's not right."

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said he's waiting on more follow-up to the investigation, which is why he hasn't made a decision on whether or not charges should be filed. 

Ozanne tells 27 News that he currently has no timeline on when the follow-up will come. 