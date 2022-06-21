Family of Quadren Wilson says DA not acting fast enough to decide whether to file charges against officers.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin... Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waunakee, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Madison, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Waunakee, Windsor, Marshall, Deforest, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Maple Bluff, Dane, Deansville, East Bristol, Morrisonville and Token Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH