Family questions dismissal of criminal case in Middleton woman's death

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - Family members of a Middleton woman who died after a confrontation with her grandson are questioning the dismissal of a criminal case against that grandson connected to the death.
Thomas Wilke, 27, was charged with felony recklessly endangering safety after the death of his grandmother, Susan Wilke, 77, on Dec. 2.
Court records show Wilke and her grandson had a heated argument in the office of Susan Wilke's business on Terrace Avenue. Records state Thomas Wilke left and got into his car in the business' parking lot, with his grandmother coming outside and trying to continue to talk.
"James Booth stated that he had observed Thomas come out of suite 300 and get into his car and short time later Susan came out after Thomas," according to a Probable Cause Statement. "Thomas then opened the driver's door knocking Susan back. Booth went to tell his co-workers and when he returned Susan was down on the ground and the car was backed into the sign," the statement says.
Bystander Dave Brown did CPR on Susan Wilke in an unsuccessful attempt to revive her. Brown also spoke with Thomas Wilke.
"He said, 'I'm sure they're going to try to pin this on me,' " Brown tells 27 News.
Court records say Thomas Wilke told police officers he intended to put his car into drive but inadvertently put it into reverse and into contact with his grandmother.
Prosecutors last week successfully petitioned a judge to dismiss the case.
"Over the last week, we have met with the Medical Examiner's Office and confirmed their staff's findings," wrote Assistant District Attorney Awais M. Khaleel. "We have also met with law enforcement and confirmed all of the available evidence. The State no longer believe we can prove Mr. Wilke engaged in criminal conduct that resulted in the death of Ms. Susan Wilke."
Wilke's sister, Nancy Reyzer of Waunakee tells 27 News she met with a prosecutor and investigators in connection with the dismissal decision. Reyzer says one of the factors they cited was the medical examiner's disclosure of significant blockage of arteries to her sister's heart. Reyzer says investigators shared they lacked evidence to document events in the parking lot, such as the absence of deployment of air bags in the car.
Wilke's brother, Robert Deters of West Bend is a former prosecutor. Deters tells 27 News the case against Thomas Wilke could have gone forward, even with the challenges cited to Reyzer.
"I believe you cannot contribute to coincidence my sister's death and Thomas Wilke's behavior," Deters tells 27 News. "I believe his behavior caused the death of my sister."
"If he hadn't been there, if he hadn't been angry and violent and driving his car in an unsafe fashion, she would have been here...today," Deters says.
"I firmly believe that, too," Reyzer says, noting Thomas Wilke's actions may not have been intentional, but put her sister at risk.
Deters maintains the elements of the felony reckless endangerment charge could have been proven, based on his knowledge of the case against Wilke.
Wilke was released from the Dane County Jail after his charge was dismissed. 27 News has tried to reach him for comment through his girlfriend and father but attempts have been unsuccessful.
Witness Booth has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
An attorney filed Susan Wilke's will last month as part of a Dane County Probate Court case to settle her estate. Thomas Wilke is listed in the will as in-line for a potential inheritance.
The judge dismissed the criminal case against Wilke without prejudice. If new evidence of a crime surfaced, prosecutors would not be barred from mounting another criminal case.