Family remembers decorated Peoria veteran killed by accused drunk driver

MADISON (WKOW) – Family members of a veteran who was killed in a crash are reeling after losing the man they say made the world a bigger, better place.
David Street of Peoria,Illinois was the father of six, grandfather of seven and great grandfather of two.
On top of that, he was a friend to many.
“He had this gargantuan personality, and if you got around him, he affected you--big time,” Street's daughter, Brandis Sims, said.
Street was also a decorated veteran, who served his country for 20 years.
“He joined the military in his 20s,” daughter Katherine Street said. “He was in the Marines until 1996, and then in 2006, 10 years later, he joined the Army.”
According to Katherine, her father served as everything from a squad leader to an operation sergeant and was a part of Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom to name a few.
During his years of service, Katherine says Street won more awards and inspired more people than she can count.
“A lot of soldiers looked up to him and came to him for guidance in so many different things,” Katherine said.
Street retired honorably in 2020.
Beyond being a fierce family man and dedicated soldier, his daughters say Street had a wealth of knowledge.
“He was the king of random facts,” Jennifer Street, another one of Street's daughters, said. “He loved to learn.”
Street also loved coffee, traveling the world and sports.
“He loved NASCAR. He loved Major League Baseball games,” Katherine said.
Street was tragically killed on I-39/90 in Madison in the early morning hours of April 7 by a drunk driver going the wrong way. He was just 58 years old.
A Stoughton man has been charged in Dane County Court for his role in the crash.
“It is heartbreaking to us that his life was stolen from us,” daughter Logan Gaylor said.
"We're all, you know, mourning his loss because of the greatness that this man brought," Sims added. "When he came around, when he came in the room, when he did something, he did it with 100% of who he was."
While Street’s daughters say there will be no true justice to fill the tremendous void now present in their lives, there will be joy as they reflect on the memories and execute the values he instilled in them forever.
“He would tell us to celebrate his life and the joy that he brought everybody. So that's what we'll do for him,” Gaylor said.
In knowing this and knowing he is watching over them, Street’s daughters say they find peace.
No funeral arrangements have been made yet. Once plans are set, Street's daughters say it will be a funeral fit for a true hero.