Family seeks answers after man's fall from Milwaukee drawbridge

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The family of the man who died after falling from a drawbridge that was opening in Milwaukee is struggling to understand how it happened.
77-year-old Richard Dujardin was walking on the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge when it started going up.
He held onto a side rail until he lost his grip.
He fell about 70 feet to the pavement below.
Dujardin was visiting with his wife from Rhode Island.
Milwaukee's Department of Public Works says the bridge is run remotely by an operator a mile away.
Staff is supposed to check two cameras before raising the bridge.
The operator is on leave right now.