Famous Waunakee cartoonist John Kovalic sells signature posters to support Ukraine

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Even if you've never heard the name John Kovalic before, you've almost definitely heard of one of his most famous accomplishments. Kovalic was one of the four original designers of the game Apples to Apples. Now, he is putting his talent toward the cause to help the people of Ukraine.
The cartoonist lives in Waunakee and has designed thousands of game characters for dozens of board games. He spends most of his time doodling at his desk for his next online comic strip or book.
"Most people can draw, they just grow out of it. They just stop at some point," Kovalic said. "That point is normally around 10, 11, 12. I just never stopped."
However, when Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Kovalic said he felt the need to do something to help.
"Saturday night after the invasion, I was just sitting here at the desk and came up with this [drawing]," Kovalic said. "And I just took a picture of it and sent it out to Twitter, and people started saying, 'I want to buy that, you know, will you auction that off?'"
The sketch depicts the cartoon character Paddington staring down a much larger, angrier Russian bear. Kovalic said the inspiration came when he found out Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy voiced the character in Ukraine.
Kovalic eventually put the sketch up for auction, where its highest current bidder is offering more than $1,600 for the piece. He plans on donating the money from its sale to World Central Kitchen, an organization that's on the ground in Ukraine helping feed refugees.
But then, Kovalic thought of another idea to help.
"I thought, well, I've done this kind of thing before, maybe what would be better or what would raise more funds for Ukrainian relief charities would be drawing it up as a proper poster," Kovalic said.
So, he did, and he's sold more than 300 prints of the sketch, raising more than $3,000 for Ukrainian refugees.
Kovalic says he'll keep selling and signing the prints for anyone who wants them until the war ends. You can find them on his website.
"It was just very nice to draw this image, which was intended simply to help me cope with things," Kovalic said. "And have it resonate with enough other people that we could all come together and raise money for a really amazing organization."