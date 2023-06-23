 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. The Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been
extended until 11 pm CDT Saturday. These advisories affect people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to wildfire smoke at the surface originating from Quebec
Province, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Fans concerned about former Palace Theater refund delays

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) — Right now, fans are expressing concerns about if and when they will receive refunds from the Wisconsin Dells’ former Palace Theater.

The Palace Theater closed back in December 2022.

Several fans tell 27 News they have waited months and even years for refunds from the theater and now worry, the chance of a refund is slim following its closure.

Regina Petersen, who bought nearly $300 worth of tickets to gift her family for Christmas, is one of those people.

“Over the years that they've been there, we've had great experiences and so it was, you know, a bit of a surprise,” Petersen said.

Petersen said she hasn’t seen a refund, despite reaching out to the Palace Theatre’s designated email for refunds months ago and receiving a response that asked her to allow 30 days for processing.

“The fact that there wasn't a response that seemed honest and legitimate is a bit just, you know, concerning,” Petersen said.

Meanwhile, Olivia Stoffels bought tickets back in 2020 in hopes of having a ‘baby moon’ with her husband before her son was born. The show ended up being canceled, due to the pandemic.

“We tried calling them, emailing them multiple times, and we've still yet to this day, have yet to receive a refund for the tickets,” Stoffels said.

Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau, said they have received numerous complaints about the Palace Theater.

“I can tell you that we've had 42 complaints against the Palace Theater as of January 3 of this year, there have been 59 complaints against them in the last three years and 40 in the last 12 months, and most of those have been unanswered,” Bernhardt Schultz said.

If you believe you have been a victim, she said you can fill out the BBB’s running complaint form here.

Bernhardt Schultz also recommends fans email refunds@dellspalace.com and info@dellspalace.com to ask about and/or check the status of a refund.

“If you've already emailed, it doesn't hurt to go ahead and follow up on your email. They did receive a lot of complaints. So, a lot of asks for refunds. So, in the event that yours just got lost in the shuffle, just go ahead and check in on it,” Bernhardt Schultz said.

Additionally, if you bought the tickets with a credit card, she said your company may be able to offer you protections.

“Most of the time, that 90-day mark is what the credit card companies work off of, but it really depends on when you purchase the tickets and what the individual regulations are on your credit card,” Bernhardt Schultz said.

Today, the former Palace Theater is home to Bello’s Circus Extreme Variety Show. Bello Nock, an international circus superstar who is headlining the show, is looking ahead to the future of the venue.

“Circus has deep roots and history in Wisconsin,” Nock said. “There are so many people who love it.”

He hopes for a busy summer ahead.

“It is a two-hour action-packed fun for the whole family. Very reasonable priced tickets,” Nock said. “This whole thing is about bringing families together. It's the same thing that Wisconsin Dells is all about.”

As fans look ahead as well, they hope for loose ties from the Palace Theater of the past to be paid back in full.

“I feel like there's needs to be some ownership on their part,” Petersen said.

27 News reached out to the owner of the former Palace Theater for an interview and/or comment on this story and is still waiting to hear back.

