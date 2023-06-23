Fans concerned about former Palace Theater refund delays

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight tonight. The Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been extended until 11 pm CDT Saturday. These advisories affect people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha. Due to wildfire smoke at the surface originating from Quebec Province, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov