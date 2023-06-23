Fans concerned about former Palace Theater refund delays

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) — Right now, fans are expressing concerns about if and when they will receive refunds from the Wisconsin Dells’ former Palace Theater.
The Palace Theater closed back in December 2022.
Several fans tell 27 News they have waited months and even years for refunds from the theater and now worry, the chance of a refund is slim following its closure.
Regina Petersen, who bought nearly $300 worth of tickets to gift her family for Christmas, is one of those people.
“Over the years that they've been there, we've had great experiences and so it was, you know, a bit of a surprise,” Petersen said.
Petersen said she hasn’t seen a refund, despite reaching out to the Palace Theatre’s designated email for refunds months ago and receiving a response that asked her to allow 30 days for processing.
“The fact that there wasn't a response that seemed honest and legitimate is a bit just, you know, concerning,” Petersen said.
Meanwhile, Olivia Stoffels bought tickets back in 2020 in hopes of having a ‘baby moon’ with her husband before her son was born. The show ended up being canceled, due to the pandemic.
“We tried calling them, emailing them multiple times, and we've still yet to this day, have yet to receive a refund for the tickets,” Stoffels said.
Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau, said they have received numerous complaints about the Palace Theater.
“I can tell you that we've had 42 complaints against the Palace Theater as of January 3 of this year, there have been 59 complaints against them in the last three years and 40 in the last 12 months, and most of those have been unanswered,” Bernhardt Schultz said.
If you believe you have been a victim, she said you can fill out the BBB’s running complaint form here.
Bernhardt Schultz also recommends fans email refunds@dellspalace.com and info@dellspalace.com to ask about and/or check the status of a refund.
“If you've already emailed, it doesn't hurt to go ahead and follow up on your email. They did receive a lot of complaints. So, a lot of asks for refunds. So, in the event that yours just got lost in the shuffle, just go ahead and check in on it,” Bernhardt Schultz said.
Additionally, if you bought the tickets with a credit card, she said your company may be able to offer you protections.
“Most of the time, that 90-day mark is what the credit card companies work off of, but it really depends on when you purchase the tickets and what the individual regulations are on your credit card,” Bernhardt Schultz said.
Today, the former Palace Theater is home to Bello’s Circus Extreme Variety Show. Bello Nock, an international circus superstar who is headlining the show, is looking ahead to the future of the venue.
“Circus has deep roots and history in Wisconsin,” Nock said. “There are so many people who love it.”
He hopes for a busy summer ahead.
“It is a two-hour action-packed fun for the whole family. Very reasonable priced tickets,” Nock said. “This whole thing is about bringing families together. It's the same thing that Wisconsin Dells is all about.”
As fans look ahead as well, they hope for loose ties from the Palace Theater of the past to be paid back in full.
“I feel like there's needs to be some ownership on their part,” Petersen said.
27 News reached out to the owner of the former Palace Theater for an interview and/or comment on this story and is still waiting to hear back.