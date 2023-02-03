Fans race to buy Lil Wayne tickets amid Ticketmaster issues

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tickets to see one of the biggest rappers in the world perform in Wisconsin went on sale Friday. But, some fans of Lil Wayne say hidden fees made the price to see him much higher than they expected.

Stephanie Olson, a Lil Wayne fan, tried to buy tickets on pre-sale through Ticketmaster Thursday for $70 a piece, but was taken aback when she saw a $50 fee per ticket.

"80% in fees -- I cannot do that," Olson said.

Olson thought she might have accidentally selected a V.I.P. option, so she went back to check. By the time she did, she said the pre-sale tickets had sold out.

Olson tried to buy tickets again on Friday when they officially went on sale, but encountered more challenges.

"I went in 10 minutes earlier than I had to. It said the queue was locked or something and there was 150 people ahead of me. Then, the tickets jumped to $100 a piece. So, I was like: 'Okay, well, let's see how, you know, expensive these fees are.' And then, I didn't even get the tickets," Olson said.

Olson wasn't the only one to miss out on tickets. Many fans took to social media to voice their disappointment in not getting tickets to see Lil Wayne.

One fan tweeted: "Done trying to get these tickets Lil Wayne tickets once again @Ticketmaster."

Another tweeted: "Ticketmaster is trash."

27 News reached out to Ticketmaster about fans' concerns but did not hear back.

To ensure they could get their tickets, several fans of Lil Wayne went the old-fashioned route and stood outside the Sylvee's box office in freezing temperatures Friday.

"I hate Ticketmaster, and so I'd rather come here and avoid Ticketmaster at all costs," said Aaron Stern, a Lil Wayne fan.

"I didn't want to pay the extra fees. So, it was great to be able to come here and get them," said Sara Campbell, another fan.

"Feeling good and feeling cold but being in a negative temperatures is definitely worth the wait to see a very rare show," said Terrance Thompson.

Right now, President Joe Biden is pushing for legislation targeting hidden fees through the Junk Free Protection Act. Live Nation, who owns Ticketmaster, opposes that legislation.

Money and method of buying tickets aside though, fans say they are stoked to see Lil Wayne.

"I'm so glad Lil Wayne likes Wisconsin so much and the Green Bay Packers," Campbell said. "And he's coming to do a show. I'm just very lucky."

"To get Lil Wayne here was, you know, above expectations," Stern said.

"Lil Wayne makes timeless music," Thompson said.

Lil Wayne will play at the Sylvee on April 8.