Farm Technology Days underway in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- Farm Technology Days is underway in Baraboo. It's all about showcasing all of the latest developments in production agriculture and technology.
More than 45,000 people are expected to attend the event over the next three days.
There are more than 500 exhibitors, along with different kids activities, like a Miniature Farmscape, and a 70-foot-long soil pit.
Attendees can also see all sorts of horses and cattle.
Julia Nunes, Public Relations Co-Chair for Farm Technology Days, said the event helps bring awareness to the work that farmers do every day.
"And I think that events like Farm Technology Days allow everyone to experience a little piece of agriculture. Here in Wisconsin, we have so many farmers that work so hard to produce us with food products, fiber products, and so much more. And this allows everyone to come and see a little piece of that and allows our agricultural community to share new innovations and technology," said Nunes.
The event runs from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. until Thursday at the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club’s grounds, S3347 Sand Rd., Baraboo.
Tickets are $10/person or $12/person with credit card, with kids 12 and under free. There is free parking throughout the event.
More information about the event is available on the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days website.