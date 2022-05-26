Farm worker's death near Marshall remains under investigation

MARSHALL (WKOW) - The death of a farm worker at her home in the Town of York brought Dane County Sheriff's personnel to the scene Thursday for a third consecutive day.
Authorities say the body of Dora Gonzales Zarate, 39, was discovered Tuesday afternoon on the property at 866 York Center Road.
The Dane County Medical Examiner has not yet released a cause of death, and the preliminary results from an autopsy are pending further investigation.
The property is owned by a revocable trust with John Waddell as its principal. The property also includes farm land, and Waddell operates dairy businesses at two farm locations in the area.
People familiar with Waddell Farms say Gonzales Zarate worked at a dairy operation on Sun Prairie Road. They say she worked for Waddell for nearly 20 years, even after her husband left Wisconsin and returned to their native Mexico several years ago.
Waddell was unavailable for comment.
Marshall School District Superintendent Dan Grady said that Gonzales Zarate's four children attend Marshall schools, and support and resources have been made available to the children and their peers.
The scene of Gonzales Zarate's death is less than half a block from the community's town hall.
Dan Henning's wife is the town's clerk-treasurer, and he's farmed in the area for the past fifty years. Henning said if the death involved a criminal act, it would be the first death of that sort for a long time in the town.
"And we're sad," Henning says. "What could it be?"
Henning says farm labor from Mexico and other countries in the greater Marshall area is not uncommon. "I even had some exchange programs with South America and Russia," he says.
"A little bit of a language barrier but other than that, no issues," Henning says.
Henning said intervals of milking needs on dairy farms can make it difficult to find workers, and the international labor force has also been more affordable. He also said he's unaware of any significant challenges faced by farm workers from abroad in acclimating to the area.
"They're looking to improve their lives," Henning said.
Dane County Sheriff's Spokesperson Elise Schaffer Thursday said she had no update on the death investigation.
The portion of the property where the death was discovered has two mobile homes and is cordoned off from the public with crime-scene tape.