Farmer donates hundreds of pounds of Wagyu beef to food pantry

VERONA (WKOW) -- A local food pantry will have fresh meat for the holidays, thanks to a farmer from Mount Horeb.

Darren Kittleson of Generations Beef donated 1,000 pounds of wagyu beef to Badger Prairie Needs Network in Verona.

Kittleson says the idea of giving was instilled in his family by his parents.

"We never were without. We weren't wealthy by any means, and yet instilled in us from, I remember, from the early ages that you always give even if you don't have a lot, because we were blessed to have what we had," Kittleson said.

The food pantry estimates the 1,000 pounds of donated meat will provide the protein for more than 4,000 meals.

Kittleson told 27 News in October 2022 he got into the wagyu beef market after taking over his family farm in 2018. He said it was a necessary move to keep the farm in his family's hands.