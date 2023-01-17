Farmers Union donates 35,000 pounds of pork to Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON (WKOW) — A large meat donation made its way from Redwood Farms in Estherville, Iowa, to Madison on Tuesday when 35,000 pounds of pork was delivered to Second Harvest Foodbank.
According to Wisconsin Farmers Union Communication Director, Danielle Endvick, this donation, in partnership with Farmers Union Enterprises, is part of a five-stage giving spree of 180,000 pounds of pork to food banks in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
“This can be a difficult time of year financially for many families, and we’re glad to be able to provide some nourishment for families facing food insecurity,” said Darin Von Ruden, Wisconsin Farmers Union President.
Second Harvest has been supporting neighbors struggling with food insecurity in southwestern Wisconsin since 1986.
"We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation from the Wisconsin Farmers Union," said Michelle Orge, President & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. "Our vision is that everyone in our community has enough nutritious food to thrive, and this donation fits that vision perfectly."