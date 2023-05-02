'Farming is a labor of love for us': Royal Guernsey Creamery debuts artisan butter

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two sisters who own and operate a dairy farm in Columbus are churning out something unique.
Jen and Julie Orchard are keeping a multi-generational operation going at Royal Guernsey Creamery. Their latest venture is producing artisanal butter, which they have been selling since January.
"Farming is a labor of love for us," said Jen Orchard in an interview with 27 News.
Orchard said that several years ago, they decided they wanted to add a little more value to the farm and showcase their Guernsey cows. Known as the "royal breed," Guernsey cows produce rich, golden-colored milk.
The sisters knew that unique profile would make for delicious butter products. Before that, consumers weren't getting their milk directly: it usually goes through a cooperative that diverts it to plants that process it into things like cream cheese.
"We wanted to be able to bring Guernsey milk back to consumers so that they can enjoy it, find the delicacy of the flavors with it as well," she said.
Jen Orchard recently became a license cheesemaker and buttermaker. She is among just a few women in the state who are licensed in both.
"Through that journey, I have learned so much about the great quality of products that Wisconsin cheese makers and dairy producers make, and it just makes me very happy to be part of that excellent community," she said.
The farm produces a few flavors of butter including roasted garlic, sweet cinnamon, and the traditional salted butter.
You can find Royal Guernsey butter at Metcalfe's Market and they also sell it online.