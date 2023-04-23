Fatal crash in Rock County closes highway for 4 hours, 1 person arrested

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — One person is dead and another arrested after a two-vehicle crash in Rock Township early Sunday morning.
According to Sergeant Greg Westness, Rock County Sheriff's Office Deputies and City of Janesville Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a crash on S County Rd. D just before 6 a.m.
Officials say the initial investigation revealed that a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound and crossed the center line into the path of a southbound Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicles collided in the southbound lane and came to a stop on the road.
The driver of the Equinox, a 54-year-old female, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Medical Examiner.
The driver of the Durango was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, where he was treated for leg, arm and chest injuries.
Sergeant Westness says a Janesville man was arrested on a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He was also cited for operating a motor vehicle left of center and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office's Crash Reconstruction Team and members of the Drone Team responded to document and investigate the crash, closing S County HWY D for approximately four hours.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.