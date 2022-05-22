Fatal crash in Sauk County kills one and hospitalizes another

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Sauk County sheriff reported one man was killed after a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Baraboo and another was hospitalized early Saturday morning.
The Sauk County Communications Center received a call at 1:39 a.m. reporting a three-vehicle crash on USH 12 near Old 33 in the Town of Baraboo.
In a release from Sauk County officials, a 20-year-old Lodi man driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was reportedly driving Southbound in the Northbound lane of USH 12 and hit a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by an 18-year-old man from Mauston and a 2014 Ford Focus driven by a 20-year-old woman from Wisconsin Dells.
According to emergency crews, the driver of the Malibu and his passenger a 23-year-old Rio man were taken to a local hospital, but later taken to a Madison hospital. The 23-year-old-male later died due to his injuries.
The sheriff's office said the 20-year-old male driving the Malibu was charged with Operating While Intoxicated causing injury. The crash is still under investigation.
Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, Baraboo Fire Department, Sauk Prairie Police Department, Sauk County Highway Shop, Dells-Delton EMS, and UW-Health Med Flight assisted in the incident.