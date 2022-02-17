Fatal crash shuts down US 14 in southern Dane County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person is reportedly dead following a crash Thursday morning.
According to a tweet from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, one fatality has been reported at the scene of the multi-car crash. As of 9:50 a.m. Highway 14 was still closed in both directions.
RUTLAND (WKOW) - A two-car crash has caused US 14 to close in both directions at Waterman Rd. in the town of Rutland.
Dane County dispatch told 27 News emergency crews are on scene and diverting traffic. Northbound travelers will have to exit at Rome Corners Rd. and southbound travel will get off at CR-A. Then, continue on CR-MM to detour around the incident.
The crash happened around 7:30 am and there is no word if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.