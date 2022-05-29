Fatal lawn mower incident outside Montfort

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office reported a man died after his lawn mower overturned Sunday morning.
The sheriff's office was asked just after 6 a.m. to help find a man who had not returned home.
Law enforcement said William Spurley, 70, of Montfort was found in the Town of Mifflin in the area of 2350 County Highway G.
According to deputies, Spurley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators reported Spurley was mowing grass on a steep embankment and the lawn mower tipped over.
Cobb Fire Department, Cobb First Responders, Montfort EMS, Iowa County Sheriff's Office assisted in the incident.