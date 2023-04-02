Fatal single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

PALMYRA (WKOW) — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday night.
According to Sheriff Paul Milbrath, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 106 near Calkins Road at approximately 8:24 p.m.
The preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch, Milbrath said. The vehicle struck a culvert and overturned, causing one of the two occupants to be ejected from the vehicle.
Both people died from their injuries at the scene.
Palmyra Police Department, Palmyra Fire and EMS, Western Lake EMS, Sullivan Fire and Jefferson County Emergency Communications provided assistance at the scene.
This incident is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.