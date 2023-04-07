Fatal wrong-way crash reported on I-39/90 in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash on I-39/90 in Madison, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Sgt. Yahn said in a news release, State Patrol received a call early Friday morning about a wrong way driver on the interstate. He said shortly after, it was reported the vehicle crashed.
Authorities said the wrong way driver, a 26-year-old man from Stoughton, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver died in the crash. He was 58, and from Peoria, Ill.
State Patrol is leading the investigation into what happened.
