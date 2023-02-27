Fate of tree to be discussed at Village of Brooklyn board meeting

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WKOW) – Community members will have the opportunity to weigh in on the fate of a tree in the village of Brooklyn Monday, as its owner sits in jail for trying to defend it.
The village of Brooklyn moved its polling place during the Spring Primary last Tuesday because of a violent dispute over a tree.
A criminal complaint states 75-year-old Paul Douglas called 911 saying a tree company was at his residence to steal his tree. He said he would get his gun and shoot someone if they did not stop.
Witnesses saw Douglas with a rifle and heard a gunshot, but it turns out— the tree removal was for a neighbor's tree, not Douglas’.
That neighbor told 27 News there may have been confusion because the village of Brooklyn wants to cut down a tree that has grown into Douglas’ shop because they believe it's not safe.
Now, Clerk-Treasurer Linda Kuhlman said the public has the opportunity to weigh in on the fate of the tree for themselves at the Village of Brooklyn’s board meeting. It's being held at the Community Building at 102 North Rutland Avenue at 6:30 p.m.
“They get five minutes a piece to state anything they want to say. Once the public comments are done, then the board will go into their deliberations and at that point, there will be no more public comments unless there is a specific question asked of someone,” Kuhlman said.
Kuhlman said she hopes the meeting goes well.
“We would, you know, hope that everybody is civil and lets the board do their job,” Kuhlman said.
Douglas is charged with two felonies. His preliminary hearing on Monday had to be rescheduled because he is still trying to find an attorney.
27 News will have an update on the outcome of the meeting.