Father and son accused in Dodgeville woman's murder are in police custody

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) — Two Iowa County men have been arrested after being charged in the 2021 murder of a Dodgeville woman.

The Department of Justice announced charges against Aric L. Way, 51, of Glendale, Wisconsin, and Philip G. Schmidt-Way, 28, of Loveland, Colorado on Friday.

They were each charged with a count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime the day before, and arrest warrants were issued.

Officials with the Iowa County Jail confirm Way has been in their custody since Friday afternoon. He is set to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

WKOW's ABC News affiliate in Denver confirmed Schmidt-Way was taken into custody in Loveland Saturday morning, where authorities uncovered an illegal marijuana operation in the process. It's unclear when he'll be extradited to Wisconsin.

The pair is charged in the death of Aric's mom and Philip's grandmother. The Department of Justice says she was poisoned.