Father and son accused of poisoning a woman to death

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A father and son are accused of murdering a woman in Iowa County. Officials say the woman was poisoned.
Aric Way and his son Philip Schmidt Way were charged this week with first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime. However, according to court records the homicide took place in July of 2021.
Court records show the victim was Aric's mom and Philip's grandmother.
On July 19, 2021, officials said a man, who arranged to purchase a book collection from the victim, found her unresponsive in her bedroom. When EMS arrived a crew member's carbon monoxide monitor alarmed, and they evacuated the home. However, investigators claim there was no natural gas service to the home and all appliances were electric.
The victim was pronounced dead that day.
Court records show a neighbor reported seeing the victim alive the day before and detectives said a trail camera caught a truck entering and leaving the property late that night into early morning.
Officials said on July 20, 2021, Aric was dropped off by someone in a truck at the Iowa County Sheriff's Office to be interviewed. Detectives followed the truck with large decals spelling out 'Panty Dropper'. They said the person driving it was identified as Philip Schmidt Way. Detectives claim the truck matched the one seen on the trail camera at the victim's property.
The two men are accused of using sulfuric acid and formic acid to make carbon monoxide to poison the victim with.
Officials say the chemicals can be found in specialized drain cleaning products and in beekeeping supplies. Investigators claim Aric's Facebook page showed him participating in beekeeping activities before the homicide. They also claim he purchased a large quantity of formic acid strips at Capital Bee Supply LLC and then went to Ace Hardware in Madison to buy a gallon of liquid drain cleaner.
An autopsy performed on July 21, 2021, revealed the victim had carbon monoxide poisoning.
Detectives said they believe her son and grandson may have killed her to stop her from selling her property in rural Dodgeville.
According to the criminal complaint, Aric and Philip were both originally included in the victim's will that was prepared in 2009 and would give the father and son her 72-acre farmstead. However, Court records show when Aric learned of her plan to sell the property, he tried filing for guardianship of his mother but that was dismissed. Following the guardianship proceedings, the victim decided to remove Aric from her will but kept Philip on it.
Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice claim in the days leading up to her death Aric and Phillip discussed ways to stop her from selling the property.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the father and son. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, they could each face life in prison.