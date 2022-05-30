Father honors fallen soldier son on Memorial Day

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Dozens gathered at the American Legion Post 534 for a Memorial Day remembrance.
Behind the building, 100 veteran funeral flags are flying at the memorial to honor soldiers who lost their lives at war.
A father whose son died in Afghanistan in 2007 shared more about his son's life.
Michael Brennan said his son Josh was 22 years old when he died. Josh would have been 37 years old this Memorial Day.
"Isn't it ironic that he was born on what today is, Memorial Day?," he said.
Brennan said he tries to stay positive and focus on celebrating Josh's life.
"Birthdays and the date of his passing are always challenging as a family member and as his dad," he said. "But at the same time, what better day to remember, not only his sacrifice, but his life."
Brennan asked that people not forget the lives lost fighting for our freedom, while they enjoy the long holiday weekend with family.
"Pause, take the time to be respectful and take a second to remember who it was that gave you those freedoms so that you could go do those things," he added.