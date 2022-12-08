 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Father of eight killed in a Waterloo freak accident

  Updated
  • 0
Father of eight remembered for his kindness

Jerad Lutz was killed when a car fell on him. 

WATERLOO (WKOW) -- A Waterloo man was killed when the car he was working on fell on him over the weekend. 

Family members have identified the man as 33-year-old Jerad Lutz. They told 27 News he was under the car fixing something when the car jack gave out and the vehicle fell on him. 

He was rushed to the hospital in a medical helicopter and died two days later. 

His mother, Floranda Waters, said Lutz was a father of eight children and loved them more than anything.

"As soon as they came home from the hospital, they were sitting on the lake going fishing," Waters said. "His children all had that experience sitting on the dock with dad."

Waters said she hopes her son is remembered for the way he made people smile. 

"He loved to make everybody laugh," she said. "He would do anything for anybody, and he brought so much joy."

As her youngest son, Waters said Lutz was always there for her and would help her with anything she needed. 

The Waterloo community has stepped up to help the grieving family. Several ways to donate have been organized including Christmas gift donations for Lutz's eight kids. 

All that information can be found below or on the GoFundMe for the family. 

We appreciate the support that has been shown to the Family of Jerad Lutz, the young man who had a car fall on him over the weekend. Jerad passed away in the early evening of December 5, 2022. In the midst of this tragedy, in keeping with Jerad's loving and generous spirit, organ donation is being done as a gift to help save the lives of others.

Jerad's family needs support more than ever. He left behind children who are going to first have a Christmas and then a life without him.

We know our community can do great things when we work together. Please consider assisting however you feel comfortable.

Toy Donations/Christmas Presents/Children Necessities/Gift Cards can be dropped off at The Bridge and Waterloo Blooms.

16 year old Son - loves music and video games

9 year old Daughter - craft items

8 year old Daughter - craft items & LOL dolls

5 year old Son - loves dinosaurs

1 year old Daughter - baby toys & necessities

Cash Donation Boxes will be set up at the following businesses:

The Bridge; Hartwig's Waterloo Diner; Paradiddle's Café; Monroe Street Pizza Co.; and Ayala's market

A Meal Train link has been started to help ease the burden of meal preparations and allow the family to focus on each other during this time of loss. Meals can be dropped off at Waterloo Blooms and will be delivered to the family. They just prefer no onions.

mealtrain.com/q5elvr

The Go Fund Me page was also established on Sunday, the family now has funeral expenses in addition to medical bills.

https://gofund.me/2b87ffb8

And lastly, The Bridge will be hosting a Fundraiser for the Lutz Family December 16th from 4 PM to 8 PM and December 17th 9 AM to 4 PM. They are accepting Basket Donations thru December 15th by Noon.