Father of four killed in Sauk County hit-and-run

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The family of a man killed in a Sauk County crash is pleading for justice.
Patricia Kierski identified the victim as her husband, Michael Kierski, a father of four and avid bike rider. She said her husband died after being hit while riding his bike less than a mile from their home.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 20, 2022 investigators were called to a home for a missing person.
The complaint says a woman told them her husband went for a bike ride and didn't return. A Sauk County Sheriffs deputy found the body of a man in a ditch on County Highway B near Sauk City lying next to his bike.
The deputy said the man had injuries to his face and was non-responsive. He died at the scene.
Investigators claim he was a victim of a hit-and-run.
According to the complaint, two days later, detectives received a call from an attorney who claimed to have 'some pretty critical information concerning the fatal hit and run bicycle accident.'
Detectives said the attorney told them his client Patrick Nachreiner said he was driving in the area at the time of the crash and claimed he believed he hit a deer. His attorney said Nachreiner "saw the news articles and wanted to get ahead of it before it got larger."
Detectives said they went to Nachreiner's home to speak with him. They claim they found skin and hair on the front bumper and hood of his van.
The 62-year-old Nachreiner was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in death, a class D felony.
Kierski's wife said she doesn't believe him, "that's clearly a lie in my opinion," she said.
Patricia Kierski said her husband was a great father and was extremely cautious.
She added he did everything to protect himself including wearing a helmet and having lights on his bike.
"Bicyclists have a right to be on the road, they have a right to be there," she said. "There is no excuse."
She told 27 News she is hopeful cases like her husband's will be taken seriously. She added she wants to see the person responsible held accountable and sentenced accordingly.
"I believe if we are just going to give a light sentence just because somebody is just 'a good person' it's just not okay," she said. "And I think we do allow that to happen somewhat in this state and it's just 'look the other way' and that's the last thing I want to hear."
Kierski also said she wants to make sure her husband's case is investigated thoroughly and not rushed.
27 News did reach out to Nachreiner's attorney, the Sauk County District Attorney and Sauk County Sheriff's Office with questions but did not hear back.
Nachreiner was released on a $5,000 cash bond but is expected back in court July 15, 2022. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
Kierski's family members ask anyone with information to please come forward.
In a release, the Sauk County Sheriff wrote, "We ask the public to recall whether they saw either the suspect or vehicle on Monday, June 20, from the early afternoon until about 8:30 PM, and if so, to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285) with the time, location and what you observed. Callers can remain anonymous."