Father of missing 13-year-old James Yoblonski asks the public to join the search Sunday

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The father of missing 13-year-old James Yoblonski posted to Facebook announcing a search for his son on Sunday.
According to the post, William Yoblonski said "all and any persons that want to help in the search, friends, family, anyone."
Those who will be joining the search are asked to meet at Badger Ammunition in Baraboo, Wisconsin at 10 a.m. The search party will travel from Sky High Rd south and Highway 12 east.
"Please, anyone that wants to come help are all welcome," William said.
