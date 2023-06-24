 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect
through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Father of missing 13-year-old James Yoblonski asks the public to join the search Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Search continues for missing Sauk Co. teen

James Yoblonski has been missing for more than a week.

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The father of missing 13-year-old James Yoblonski posted to Facebook announcing a search for his son on Sunday.

According to the post, William Yoblonski said "all and any persons that want to help in the search, friends, family, anyone." 

Those who will be joining the search are asked to meet at Badger Ammunition in Baraboo, Wisconsin at 10 a.m. The search party will travel from Sky High Rd south and Highway 12 east. 

"Please, anyone that wants to come help are all welcome," William said. 

You can view William's post here

