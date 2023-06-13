Father of missing boy pleads for son's safe return

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The father of a 13-year-old boy missing near Devil's Lake State Park spoke to 27 News about his son's disappearance.

William Yoblonski's son, James, has been missing for nearly 48 hours after authorities say he drove a family vehicle to a spot on US 12 and the Sauk hill.

William tells 27 News that his son "is not someone who would run away" and calls the situation "dire."

He expressed that he doesn't care James took the van or a gun, he just wants his son to be safe and come home.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office pulled in outside resources to help in their search for James near Devil's Lake State Park.

In an interview with 27 News Tuesday morning, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies were back in the wooded area looking for James, who left his home in rural Reedsburg overnight Sunday.

Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office issued a statewide Missing Endangered Person Alert for James. In that post, the detective issuing the alert said a handgun is missing from the home.

He was last seen wearing red shoes, blue jeans, an unknown shirt and an unknown baseball hat.

"It's a very wooded terrain. The woods [are] very thick, there's rock ledges, there's cliffs," Sheriff Meister said about the terrain. "You could be six, eight feet from another deputy and you can't see that deputy — so that's how thick it is."

Deputies got a break in the case Monday when they came across a makeshift campground with some of the boy's belongings.

Tuesday, the grid search was expanded to two locations and hundreds of acres. A Blackhawk helicopter and a DNR fixed-wing aircraft are also being used. In addition to the aircrafts, several K-9s and over 40 law enforcement personnel joined the search.

The sheriff said weather could impact the ability to use the aircrafts in the search, and rain is in the forecast Tuesday. Patrol Lieutenant Steven Schram told 27 News later in the day that the weather didn't impact aerial searches, but it made ground conditions difficult.

Searchers remained in the area for around 10 hours before stopping for the day. They covered around one and a half square miles, or around 900 acres of land.

"We've uncovered a lot of things. But unfortunately, nothing at this point that's been able to point us in the direction of trying to find James," Schram said. "But in doing so we're able to eliminate areas that he is not and it gives us another okay, we can move to the next option of where haven't we been yet."

Schram told 27 News the searchers need time to rest, so they can return Wednesday "fresh." Canine teams plan to be in the area until dark.

In the morning, Schram said the teams may start at roads south of the current search area or they may expand the search across the highway. The plan is still being finalized.

Another concern, the amount of time the boy has been missing.

"Time is very important. Obviously, our main goal is to find him safe and sound. And that's what we're hoping and praying for right now," said Sheriff Meister.

The sheriff's office is working closely with the Yoblonski family.