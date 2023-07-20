Father of missing Sauk Co. teen offering $10K reward

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The father of missing Sauk County teen James Yoblonski is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his son.

James Yoblonski has been missing for more than a month after leaving his Sauk County home in his family's van.

Bill Yoblonski told 27 News he is offering the reward specifically for information that will locate James -- not just for tips.

He said he desperately wants his son home and hopes the reward might encourage someone to come forward with information.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, 13-year-old James Yoblonski was last suspected to be in the area of the Baraboo Bluffs near the westernmost portion of Devil's Lake State part and the northern part of the Sauk Prairie Reception Area.

Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies located a makeshift campsite where property belonging to the teen was located. A ping of Yoblonski’s cell phone led them to a location near US 12 and the Sauk Hill.

Anyone with information on James' whereabouts should call the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-4495.