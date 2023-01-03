Father, son enter not guilty pleas in Iowa County homicide

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A father and son accused of killing a Dodgeville woman, who is their mother and grandmother, entered not guilty pleas on Tuesday.

The father, Aric Way, and his son, Philip Schmidt-Way, are charged in Iowa County with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime.

The victim was found dead in her Dodgeville home in July of 2021.

The criminal complaint says she had recently agreed to sell the family farm. Schmidt-Way would have inherited it when she died.

During Tuesday's hearing, both men requested a substitution of the judge overseeing their cases.