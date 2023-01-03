 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Father, son enter not guilty pleas in Iowa County homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Father and son arrested for murder

Aric Way & Philip Schmidt-Way have been taken into custody.

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A father and son accused of killing a Dodgeville woman, who is their mother and grandmother, entered not guilty pleas on Tuesday.

The father, Aric Way, and his son, Philip Schmidt-Way, are charged in Iowa County with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime.

The victim was found dead in her Dodgeville home in July of 2021.

The criminal complaint says she had recently agreed to sell the family farm. Schmidt-Way would have inherited it when she died.

During Tuesday's hearing, both men requested a substitution of the judge overseeing their cases.

Tags

Recommended for you