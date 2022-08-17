FBI: 4 freed from human trafficking in Wisconsin, over 220 nationally during 2-week campaign

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — FBI Milwaukee worked with state and local partners to recover four human trafficking victims and arrest eight suspects for trafficking-related violations in Wisconsin during "Operation Cross Country."
This FBI-led initiative focuses on identifying and finding victims of sex trafficking, along with investigating and arresting those involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
In the two weeks since August 4, the FBI and its partners found 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation nationally, according to a release from the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office. They also found 37 missing children.
Also found were 141 adult victims of human trafficking across the nation.
The FBI says a total of 85 suspects were identified or arrested with child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses. The FBI's investigation into these suspects will continue, and they may receive additional charges.
In Wisconsin, officials say four human trafficking victims were recovered, and eight suspects were arrested for trafficking-related violations.
The FBI stated that the average age of victims located during this year's Operation Cross Country was 15.5, with the youngest victim found being 11 years old.
“Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, such crimes — against both adults and children — are far more common than most people realize. As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims, and raise awareness of the exploitation of our most vulnerable populations.”
Over 200 local, state and federal partners joined the FBI in Operation Cross Country, and they conducted nearly 400 operations in during the two-week campaign.
As a part of the operation going forward, victim specialists will help victims establish positive relationships with law enforcement and ensure they receive any needed resources. The specialists will also provide based on victims' individual needs, such as crisis intervention, emergency food or shelter and emergency services, among others.