FBI joins search for missing Sauk County teen

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The FBI is now helping the Sauk County Sheriff's Office search for a teen who went missing by Devil's Lake State Park nearly two months ago.

Sheriff Chip Meister said in a release Thursday investigators have reviewed several electronic devices that 13-year-old James Yoblonski may have had before he disappeared on June 12.

Meister said the search revealed that there were two searches done on a device in early 2023 about how to travel out of state.

One of devices belonged to Yoblonski's family, and the other was one issued to James through the Baraboo School District.

Investigators followed up on the browser searches -- which included searches of several areas -- but Meister said investigators couldn't find any evidence of James being at those places.

As investigators continue to search for James, the public can give tips to the the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-4495 or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 888-847-7285.

James' father is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his son.