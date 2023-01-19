FBI Milwaukee offering $25,000 reward for information on arson at Madison pro-life organization

MADISON (WKOW) — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information identifying whoever is responsible for an arson attack at a pro-life organization in Madison last spring.

The attack took place at the Wisconsin Family Action on May 8, 2022.

The FBI said the investigation shows two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the office, causing the fire. 27 News previously reported the cocktails did not ignite, and a separate fire was started in response. The blaze was quickly put out by the Madison Fire Department and no one was hurt.

Outside the building, investigators found graffiti and a broken window.

The FBI says the reward is for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for the arson.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.