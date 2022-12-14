FBI offers $10K reward for identification suspect in serial Culver's robberies

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The FBI has put up a reward for the identification of a serial robber in southern Wisconsin.

The FBI Milwaukee Field Division is offering $10,000 for information leading the identification and arrest of a man who has robbed multiple Culver's restaurant's and a Best Buy in Janesville. The Culver's robberies took place in Lake Mills, Mequon, Beloit and Janesville.

The FBI describes the suspect as a white man who is 6'5" and weighs around 300 pounds. He has brown hair and a brown goatee.

In each of the robberies, the man was reported to be driving a red four-door Jeep Wrangler without license plates.

The FBI states the robberies began in September and the last one took place on December 5.