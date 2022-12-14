 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches. Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the early
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will transition from
rain to snow quickly late this evening into early tonight, with
heavy snow possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

FBI offers $10K reward for identification suspect in serial Culver's robberies

  • Updated
  • 0
FBI joins search for man linked to rash of Culver's and BestBuy robberies

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The FBI has put up a reward for the identification of a serial robber in southern Wisconsin. 

The FBI Milwaukee Field Division is offering $10,000 for information leading the identification and arrest of a man who has robbed multiple Culver's restaurant's and a Best Buy in Janesville. The Culver's robberies took place in Lake Mills, Mequon, Beloit and Janesville

The FBI describes the suspect as a white man who is 6'5" and weighs around 300 pounds. He has brown hair and a brown goatee. 

In each of the robberies, the man was reported to be driving a red four-door Jeep Wrangler without license plates. 

The FBI states the robberies began in September and the last one took place on December 5. 

