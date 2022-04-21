FBI offers $5,000 reward for information that leads to capture of Beloit armed robbery suspects

MADISON (WKOW) — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for the capture of two men suspected in the armed robbery of a Beloit grocery store on January 22.
Michael Hensle, Special Agent-in-Charge of the FBI Milwaukee Field Office announced the reward Tuesday.
The unidentified suspects robbed Vera's Groceries, located on Henry Avenue, at gunpoint. Beloit police previously stated the suspects fired guns during the robbery, but no one was hurt.
The FBI provided video, photos and descriptions of the suspects and Hensle warns the they are considered armed and dangerous.
The suspects are described as:
SUSPECT 1: White male, 18-24 years of age, approximately 130 pounds, 5’1” to 5’5” in height. Dressed in black hooded sweatshirt/jacket with the hood up, a black facemask, blue jeans and black shoes.
SUSPECT 2: Black male, 18-24 years old, approximately 170 pounds, 5’10” to 6’2” in height. Dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black facemask, gray gloves, black sweatpants and black shoes.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.