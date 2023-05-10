FBI raids home in Milwaukee with armored vehicle and flashbangs

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- FBI agents raided a home in Milwaukee, as our affiliate WISN was there reporting on a 15-year-old shot and killed overnight.
A large, military tactical truck sent flash bangs into a home and forced entry.
A woman who lived in the building was there during the dramatic scene.
She told WISN she was frightened and unsure what was happening.
FBI officials couldn't give details on arrests, but say there's no concern for community safety.
FBI Public Affairs Officer Leonard Peace confirmed that multiple FBI search warrants and arrests were made throughout Milwaukee Wednesday as a part of the Milwaukee area Safe Streets Task Force.