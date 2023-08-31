FBI releases age-progressed photos of 1970 Sterling Hall bombing suspect

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... A combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity, and southerly winds gusting up to around 20 mph will bring elevated fire weather conditions to portions of central and southwest Wisconsin Friday. Additional fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday as the warming trend continues and winds get breezier. Under these conditions, fires will start easily. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/ and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.