FBI releases age-progressed photos of 1970 Sterling Hall bombing suspect

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The FBI released age-progressed photos of a man who is wanted for his part in the 1970 bombing of UW-Madison's Sterling Hall.
The FBI Milwaukee Field Office stated the photos show Leo Frederick Burt, who is believed to have participated in the bombing.
The images show what Burt could look like at age 75.
The blast from the explosion and the resulting fire killed a 33-year-old researcher. Four others were severely injured.
The FBI states Sterling Hall housed an Army mathematics research center and the bombing was a protest against the Vietnam War. At the time of the attack, it was the largest act of domestic terrorism in the U.S., prior to Oklahoma City bombing 25 years later.
On Sept. 2, 1970, four men were charged in the bombing.
Three of the four men were later arrested and convicted. The fourth man — Burt — remains wanted by the FBI.
During the 53rd anniversary of the Sterling Hall bombing in early August, the FBI released a new series of images created using age-progression technology and an original photograph of Leo Frederick Burt obtained by the FBI in 1970.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to Burt's arrest.
Anyone with information on the case should contact the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, which can remain anonymous.