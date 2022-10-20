FBI: Reports of active school shootings nationwide are not credible

(WKOW) — The FBI reports numerous "hoax threats" are being made at schools nationwide. 27 News has learned of several instances in south central Wisconsin.
“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," said a statement from FBI Milwaukee Division spokesperson Leonard Peace.
The FBI said it has no information to "indicate a specific and credible threat" but is working with law enforcement partners to gather information.
Madison East High School is among the schools someone called about, according to Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds. He said law enforcement was called around 11 a.m., claiming there was an active shooter at the high school.
There was a police response, but LeMonds said the Madison Police Department determined that the threat was not credible. However, MPD will be increasing patrols around the school as an added precaution, LeMonds stated.
Madison Police Department is investigating the threats of active shooters, and officer Ryan Kimberley said they've "found no credible threats to area schools." At the same time, the agency is urging the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.
The Portage Police Department posted on Facebook saying Portage High School also had a "fake swatting call." The agency said it responded and cleared the building but has confirmed all students and staff are safe.
School District of Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman said Rock County Emergency Dispatch Center also had "several" false reports of an active shooter Thursday morning. He said one call indicated a threat at Craig High School.
"We want to be very clear about this--there was NO active shooter incident taking place," Holzman said.
Holzman said the Janesville Police Department is aware of the "swatting situation" and no students or staff were in danger.
Janesville Police Department Lieutenant Mike Blaser said in a Nixle that these swatting messages were "computer generated and were very similar in nature." Blaser said an officer assigned to Craig High School immediately confirmed the event was not happening.
Additionally, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department (WDPD) said, in a Facebook post, they were aware of the Portage swatting call and responded by notifying local schools and putting officers on standby to respond in the event another call came in. Around 11:45 a.m., WDPD states that Wisconsin Dells Dispatch got a call from the same number used in the Portage swatting, claiming there was an active shooter at Wisconsin Dells High School.
The school was quickly searched, and police confirmed that all students and staff were safe.
WISN in Milwaukee reports several schools around southeastern Wisconsin also received active shooter threats. Authorities in Green Bay also responded to a high school for a report of an active shooter, which was found to be a hoax.
"We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately,” the FBI's statement reads.