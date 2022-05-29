FDA investigates organic strawberry brands connected to Hepatitis A outbreak

(WKOW) -- Check your strawberries. The FDA, CDC, and other agencies are investigating fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB connected to a multistate outbreak of Hepatitis A infections in the United States and Canada.
The FDA said the outbreak is potentially linked to fresh FreshKampo and HEB strawberries purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, due to the fruit being past their shelf life.
These products were sold at the following retailers, including, but not limited to:
- Aldi
- HEB
- Kroger
- Safeway
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Weis Markets
- WinCo Foods
The agency recommends you do not eat, serve, or sell these strawberries. They also recommend throwing away any strawberries you may be unsure of the brand, when you bought them, and where.
Investigators have traced data showing individuals purchased FreshKampo or HEB brand fresh organic strawberries before becoming ill. They have traced cases in California, Minnesota, and Canada. 12 people have reportedly been hospitalized.
The FDA reports the investigation is still ongoing and more products may be included.