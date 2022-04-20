FDA recalls organic zucchini from Walmart over salmonella concerns

CNN (WKOW) —Produce sold at Walmart in over a dozen states are being recalled due to contamination concerns.
On Tuesday, the FDA announced World Variety Produce is recalling organic zucchini.
The vegetables are potentially contaminated with salmonella — an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections.
The FDA says no illnesses have been reported.
The two count pack of zucchini were sold under the brand "Organic Marketside" at Walmart's in 18 states, including Wisconsin. The case lot number for the product is 38706503 and the UPC is 6-81131-22105-4.
The FDA says customers who bought the product should not eat it, instead they should throw it out.